Katrina Kaif co-hosts special screening of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham'

'Katrina was at a shoot but wrapped it up in time to be at the screening,' says source

Katrina Kaif hosts special screening of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham'

Vicky Kuashal was joined by a number of celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, for a private screening of his film Sardar Udham.

The Amazon Prime film, biopic, that officially premiered on the streaming site this Friday, tells a tale of a freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940.

Katrina arrived at the venue in a top and short skirt paired with boots. Other celebrities who joined the diva included Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

As per Bollywood Life, "Katrina was at a shoot but wrapped it up in time to be at the screening. She was one of the first ones to arrives and one of the last ones to leave." The diva also attended to all the guests as the perfect hostess.

Sardar Udham is directed by Shoojit Sircar and is dubbed one of the best roles played by Vicky Kaushal.