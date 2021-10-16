Karan Johar pens heartfelt tribute on 23rd anniversary of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

One of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic movies, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocked 23 years of its release today. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles was a huge hit and trend setter for the '90s fans.

Director Karan Johar, who made his Bollywood debut with KKHH, got emotional as the film completed its 23 years of success since its release. He took to his social media accounts and penned down a special note as the film hits a milestone.

Taking to Instagram handle, the Bombay Velvet star wrote, "23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today.”





The filmmaker also expressed gratitude towards the amazing team for making KKHH a big hit. “Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you."

Along with the heartfelt tribute, he shared a video montage featuring the SRK, Kajol and Rani's scenes from the film.

As soon KJo shared the video, fans and Bollywood celebrities began reacting to post. Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry, Mouni Roy, Sania Mirza and Dia Mirza showered love Karan's post as he celebrated the milestone of his directorial debut film.

Besides SRK, Kajol and Rani, the film also has Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Student of the Year director has begun work on his new project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.