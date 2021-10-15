Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ethical investments ‘spill millions ‘to ‘oil and big pharma’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s accused of siding with companies with stock in big pharma

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire over their alleged allegiance to big pharma and oil.



This news has been brought to light by the Daily Star and according to their findings, the couple’s partnership with the Ethical group houses inconsistencies.

Reportedly the company has roughly $1.3 billion in assets with companies, some of which, like Corteva Inc, promote oil and big pharma.



While announcing their collaborative decision the duo explained, “We believe it’s time for more people to have a seat at the table when decisions are made that impact everyone.”

“We want to rethink the nature of investing to help solve the global issues we all face. This is one of the ways we put our values in action.”

Once this news hit mainstream media, however, the company also stepped in with an explanation.

They told MailOnline, "We allow our clients to choose the environmental, social and governance issues that are most important to them and then help them create custom portfolios based on their preferences"

"Your personal portfolio might look different from your family members' or friends' that prioritize different things."