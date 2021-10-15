Akcent said, “Hello, this is Akcent and I am so happy to see you again in Pakistan.”

Akcent announces to spend holidays in Pakistan, fans welcome singer

Pakistani fans of Romanian singer Akcent have expressed their excitement after he announced to spend some of his holidays in Hunza.



Singer and songwriter Adrian Sina or simply Adi Sina, who is better known as Akcent, announced that he will be arriving in Pakistan and spend holidays in Hunza to show the world Pakistan is a ‘safe and beautiful country’.

He turned to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and posted a video wherein he can be heard saying “Hello, this is Akcent and I am so happy to see you again in Pakistan.”

In the caption of the video, Adi Sina said “Hello Pakistan, This time I have decided to spend some of my holidays in Hunza Pakistan to show the World that Pakistan is a Safe and Beautiful country.”

The Romanian singer has held several music concerts in Pakistan in the past.

Pakistani fans welcomed Akcent’s announcement in the comment section.

Actress Ayesha Omar also warmly welcomed him to Pakistan.

She commented “Welcome!!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

Last month, he also turned to social media and said “I have been to Pakistan many times and I always felt it like a home.”

The singer’s statement came after New Zealand cricket team abandoned its Pakistan tour over security concerns.



He took to Facebook and shared a video of his one of the concerts in Pakistan and said “I feel safe there and the love I receive from Pakistan is beyond amazing. I will come back even more often. I love my fans! Pakistan Zindabad!”.







