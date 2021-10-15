Pakistan reports less than 40,000 active COVID-19 cases for first time in fourth wave

People gather to receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. — REUTERS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday reported 1,086 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases below the 40,000 mark for the first time since the fourth wave of the pandemic started in July.

The country last reported less than 40,000 cases on July 13 at 39,644 cases.



According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan’s total number of cases after the latest additions climbed to 1,262,771 while 28 deaths in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 28,228 in the country.

The NCOC said that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan decreased by a little over 300 to 39,593. The positivity rate now stands at 2.02%.



Meanwhile, at least 1,415 people, meanwhile, recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,194,590

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 909 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 15% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.



Pakistan has administered at least 93,551,193 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 918,586 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 48 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.