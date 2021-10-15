Khloe Kardashian's latest post attracts praise from ex Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson heaps praise on Khloe Kardashian: ‘Wow!! You are so motivational Koko!'

Tristan Thompson could not control his feelings about Khloe Kardashian and praised the star for her ‘abs of steel’ as he took to the Instagram comments.

The 37-year-old reality star had shared the magazine cover, which showcased her impressive abs, on her Instagram page writing: ‘Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover.

"I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards," she added.

Tristan, 30, was quick to heap praise on Khloe, 37, commenting: ‘Wow!! You are so motivational Koko!

‘So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness. Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups.’

The NBA player shares daughter True, three, with Khloe and the pair have a close bond as they co-parent their child.