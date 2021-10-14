Queen Elizabeth looks 'really well' as she uses walking stick

Queen Elizabet was seen using the walking stick for the second time

The Queen on Thursday attended the opening of the sixth session of Senedd , Welsh Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion the British monarch said, “The Welsh people have much to be proud of and over the next five years, I am sure you will continue to be inspired by their indomitable spirit, as you represent the interests of Wales and its people, make laws for Wales, and hold the Welsh Government to account.”



The Queen Elizabeth, who on Tuesday used a walking stick for the first time at a major public event, as she attended a church service at London´s Westminster Abbey, carried the stick to the Senedd too.



Commenting on her pictures, royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, "The walking stick is back but the Queen, 95, looks really well."

