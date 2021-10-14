Mehwish Hayat says she loves Jennifer Lopez

 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Mehwish Hayat shares Jennifer Lopez's interview for fans

October 14, 2021
Pakistan's top film actress Mehwish Hayat on  Thursday shared  an expert from Jennifer Lopez's latest interview and said she loves the singer and the actress.

"LOVE THIS WOMAN|," she wrote and advised her fans "always be yourself".

In the interview  Jennifer Lopez  said, "Sometimes my big dreams and ambitions made the people around me nervous. People would say, 'You are a dancer, you can't be an actress... You are an artist. You won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman .'

She added, "The more they said I couldn't the more I knew that I had to."

Meanwhile, Jennifer is making headlines after she rekindled her  romance with Hollywood star Ben Affleck.

Ben  and Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer",  recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

