NCB has made Aryan from superstar's son to a 'super duper star': Ram Gopal Varma

'All genuine and intelligent fans [email protected] should thank the great NCB,' says Ram Gopal Varma

October 14, 2021
Indian director Ram Gopal Varma says Aryan's  arrest has already made him a 'super duper star.'

Turning to his Twitter on Wednesday, the director expressed his opinion about the on-going bail plea hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, dubbing the star kid a hit amongst people already.

"All genuine and intelligent fans [email protected] should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk ‘s genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB," he wrote.

"I will take a bet that in the coming future Aryan khan will say he learnt about life much more in jail and from NCB than from his own [email protected]," posted Varma in another tweet.

In a similar post, Varma continued, "The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality."

