Falak Shabir 'loves' taking care of daughter Alyana: 'Baba on duty'

Falak Shabir is giving fans a glimpse into his father duties when it comes to newborn daughter Alyana.
The singer turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of his baby wrapped up in a yellow blanket as she rests in a bouncer.
"Baba on duty I love it," captioned Falak on the photo.
Falak and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child together on October 8. The lovebirds have named their bundle of joy Alyana Falak.
The film crew of OMG 2 contracted COVID-19 apart from the lead characters
Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ is trending on Pakistani Netflix and the actress is shocked
Narcotics Control Bureau , in its reply to the bail plea, claimed that Aryan Khan is a part of an ‘international...
Almost after an hour, Salman was spotted leaving Shah Rukh's house
Aiman Khan's brother swirls Amal around the pool
'A new mama never forgets who showed up for her,' reads Iqra Aziz's note