Falak and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child together on October 8

Falak Shabir 'loves' taking care of daughter Alyana: 'Baba on duty'

Falak Shabir is giving fans a glimpse into his father duties when it comes to newborn daughter Alyana.

The singer turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable photo of his baby wrapped up in a yellow blanket as she rests in a bouncer.

"Baba on duty I love it," captioned Falak on the photo.

Falak and wife Sarah Khan welcomed their first child together on October 8. The lovebirds have named their bundle of joy Alyana Falak.