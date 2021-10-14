Kareena Kapoor, Prabhas collaborating for their next movie?

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor is rumored to be working with superstar Prabhas in her upcoming film, according to various media outlets.
Prabhas, who is currently doing a film with Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan titled Adipurush, has often made it to the diva's Instagram Stories, most recently when Kareena showed off a plate of biryani sent to her by the actor.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has also announced a new film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is expected to cast Kareena Kapoor.
As per ETIMES, the South-Indian star is charging approximately Rs 150 crores as remuneration for this movie.
While none of the two actors have either confirmed or denied the rumors, the idea of Kareena and Prabhas working together has already sparked frenzy amongst fans.
