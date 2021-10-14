'The panchanama clearly establishes that he was in conscious possession of contraband,' says ASG

'Aryan has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years': NCB counsel

NCB counsel ASG Anil Singh says that Aryan Khan will 'tamper with evidence' if he is granted bail.

The special court, that is currently hearing Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan's case, adjourned Wednesday without granting bail to the 23-year-old.

As the session has now resumed on Thursday, NCB counsel ASG Anil Singh is bringing forth his arguments that oppose Aryan's bail plea.

"He is not a consumer for the first time," says ASG. "And has been a regular consumer of drugs for the last few years. The panchanama clearly establishes that he was in conscious possession of contraband as he admitted the charas was in possession of Arbaaz Merchant and that they were going to smoke it on the cruise. So it may not be right to say he was not found in possession of any drugs," states ASG.

"Both were in touch with peddler Aachit Kumar. He was in touch with a foreign national and we are taking assistance of MEA and also written to our head of Department in Delhi," ASG continues.