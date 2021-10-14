Priyanka Chopra's new picture from Spain is all about moving forward in life

Priyanka Chopra walks in style, shares a glimpse of her Spain diaries in new pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is truly enjoying her time in Spain. The starlet, who is currently shooting her upcoming series Citadel, has left fans in awe as she has been dropping gorgeous snaps from her holiday diaries.

On Thursday, the White Tiger actress once again, left her millions of fans and followers amazed with her stunning new picture as she took over the streets of Spain in her gorgeous style.

Taking to her Instagram, the Dil Dhadakne Do starlet posted a no-make picture from the streets of Spain. She added a meaningful caption along with the picture as well. Sharing her words of wisdom, the actress wrote, "If you’re not moving forward.. you fall back. #musings."

In the photo, PeeCee could be seen standing against a wall with a lost gaze, carrying a water bottle. The wall graffiti is too visible behind her. She opted for a double shaded blue co-ord set with flats and left her hair open.

Previously, the Bajirao Mastani actress had shared adorable photos with her mother Dr Madhu Chopra while spending time sightseeing in Spain.

On the work front, Priyanka, 39, has got several global projects including Citadel with Richard Madden. She also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves and Text For You in the pipeline.

The actress will be seen in a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The road trip film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.