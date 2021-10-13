Kangana Ranaut throws shade at Pakistanis for watching ‘Thalaivii’

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivii’ is trending on Pakistani Netflix and the actress is shocked

Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut recently took to Instagram and made a sarcastic comment at Pakistanis for making her film Thalaivii trend on Netflix.

The Queen actor shared that her latest film is in Netflix's top 10 trending films in Pakistan, then wrote, “Thalaivii is trending on top in many countries, including Pakistan...Art has no barriers. With love from India."

However, in another post, Ranaut wrote, “On a lighter note jaan ke tasalli hue deshadrohi sirf isi desh mein nahi hai (On a lighter note, glad to know that traitors are not just in this country).”

The actor portrays the character of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.