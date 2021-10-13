Watch: Aiman Khan's daughter Amal jumps out of joy during swimming pool lessons

 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021
Aiman Khan's two-year-old munchkin Amal is taking swimming lessons from her uncle Huzaifa Khan.

In a recent set of stories shared on Instagram by both Aiman and Huzaifa, little Amal was spotted in a black swim suit flapping her feet in a swimming pool.

In another clip, Huzaifa was seen swirling Amal around the pool while the adorable toddler screams "jumping! jumping!"

Take a look:



