'A new mama never forgets who showed up for her,' reads Iqra Aziz's note
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 13, 2021
Iqra Aziz thanks Yasir Hussain for helping her survive baby blues

Actor Iqra Aziz is paying gratitude to husband Yasir Hussain for always having her back.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Iqra shared a note highlighting the postpartum issues of new mothers on her Instagram Stories.

"A new mama never forgets who showed up for her, and I mean really showed up for her, when she was lost in the trenches of postpartum," read Iqra Aziz's note.

"@yasir.hussain131 you everytime did," she captioned the note.

Yasir too, acknowledged Iqra's sweet gesture, re-sharing the same post on his Instagram handle.

Iqra Aziz welcomed her first child, a boy, with husband Yasir Hussain in July 2021. The duo named their son Kabir Hussain.

