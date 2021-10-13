'There is definitely a change in Taimur,' says Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan gushes over Taimur's 'responsible' attitude towards younger brother Jeh

Indian actor Saif Ali Khan loves having two boys around the house.

The Bhoot Police star, who shares four-year-old Taimur and eight-months-old Jeh with wife Kareena Kapoor, confessed that he has noticed visible changes in his elder son after becoming a brother.

“There is definitely a change in Taimur… he was the younger one and now he isn’t anymore. He is interested in zombies and armies and he makes his brother laugh a lot and usually (with) loud things. I think we are going to have our hands full,” the actor told Hindustan Times.

Saif then continued, “I am quite frightened as to where the peace and quiet portion is going to go with two boys.”

Saif and Kareena welcomed Jeh in February 2020, four years after giving birth to first-born Taimur.