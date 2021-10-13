'We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we went to this place,' shares Ranveer Singh

'We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we went to this place,' shares Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh says he will be beaten up by Deepika Padukone for this: Read Inside

Indian actor Ranveer Singh is enjoying games with The Big Picture crew ahead of the first episode of his much-awaited game show.

In a recent video posted by Colors TV, the actor was spotted answering questions related to his Instagram uploads. In one such question, Ranveer was shown a photo of himself with wife Deepika posing outside a temple. The quiz required the host to provide the name of the temple amongst the given four options.

"Deepika and I thought of doing something special for our first anniversary. Like you all know, our love story is a real life Two States. Her family is from Bangalore, my family is from Mumbai. So we planned to spend our first anniversary by visiting both of these places," he began.

Ranveer continued, "We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we went to this place where this picture was taken. This is D, Tirupati Temple."

"I 100% want to hit it, otherwise my wife will hit me," the actor confirmed his answer before sharing a laugh with everybody on set.

Take a look:







