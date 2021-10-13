Aryan Khan is part of ‘international drug network’, claims NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is a part of an ‘international drug network’.
The NCB claimed this during the hearing of Aryan’s bail plea in the special court on Wednesday.
The NCB also opposed Aryan’s bail plea in the court.
The agency also said the initial investigation has disclosed that Aryan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant, another accused in the drug case.
According to media reports, while no contraband was found from Aryan, the NCB officials had recovered 6gm of charas from Arbaaz.
Aryan Khan’s lawyer has filed the bail plea in the special NDPS court.
The star kid, along with his friends, was arrested on October 3 in a drug case.
Shah Rukh Khan's poem receives love from Bollywood celebrities
Mira Sethi gave a shut up call to all haters criticizing female stars for their choice of attires
'What a wonderful experience filming this beautiful project,' says Hania Aamir
'I'm not even talking about skin colour,' says Nawaqzuddin Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note for ‘all that have sent greetings’ on his 79th birthday
Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is over the moon after her fellow Yumna Zaidi bagged two Lux Style Awards