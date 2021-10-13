“With folded hands we request the CBI to reveal the truth to us. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput,” Shweta Singh kirti said.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges CBI to reveal truth

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh kirti has urged CBI to reveal the truth behind the death of her brother.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Shweta posted a throwback photo of Sushant with a heartbreaking note.

She wrote “You were, You are and You will always be our pride! Look how much love you have stirred in every heart.. they have been relentlessly fighting for you!”.

In another tweet, Sushant’s US-based sister shared her old video, wherein she demands CBI investigation into the death of the Dil Bechara actor.

She tweeted “It has exactly been an year of making this video…. CBI Enquiry was our only hope to find the truth, we have been patient so long!”

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.