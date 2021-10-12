Did Salman Khan ask Shah Rukh Khan to change Aryan's lawyer?

Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid at a ship off Mumbai

Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid at a ship off Mumbai

A Mumbai court sent the 23-year-old son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan to three days' custody on October 4, after he was arrested in a drugs investigation that has captivated India's broadcast media.



Aryan Khan was arrested after police raided a ship off Mumbai and found narcotics, local media said. The court remanded Khan and two others in custody with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the federal agency that is investigating the case.



According to latest reports, the Bollywood King has reportedly hired a new lawyer for his son Aryan Khan.

Local media said that senior lawyer Amit Desai would now represent Aryan after his bail plea was rejected thrice.

India Today reported Desai is the same lawyer who had represented Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case and got the star acquitted.

The report said Desai had represented Salman for his bail hearing in 2015 and had challenged a lower court’s order sentencing the actor to five years of rigorous imprisonment in the case.

The report comes days after Salman Khan was spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan's house in Mumbai.

As the news of SRK changing the lawyer surfaced online, fans started speculating that the Bollywood King took the decision on Salman's advice.