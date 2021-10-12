Ayushmann Khurrana aims to make a difference in ending violence against women, children

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his reservations on the rampant act of violence and discrimination against women.



For those unversed, the actor had been crowned UNICEF’S celebrity advocate for their global campaign titled Ending Violence Against Children.

Ayushmann can absolutely relate to how women feel when they are discriminated against as he has a daughter named Varushka.

The Vicky Donor actor said, "As Unicef's Celebrity Advocate towards ending violence against children, I firmly believe that discrimination and violence against girls is unacceptable and holds us back as a developed and caring society.”

He further added, "Covid-19 has added to the challenges faced by girls. With limited access to mobiles or the internet, girls have faced restrictions in accessing remote learning and in having their health, nutritional and social needs treated on par with the boys in their families.”

"At the same time lockdowns for Covid prevention have increased incidence of gender-based violence. My aim is to initiate powerful conversations that help all of us understand the challenges girls continue to live and grow with even today, and how we all can and must play our part in changing this. There are few simple ways in which we can all begin to make a difference.”

Ayushmann signed off by saying,"A lack of value on girls' education leads to a high incidence of child marriage, which perpetuates an intergenerational cycle of violence, poverty and ill-health. Even though India has made significant gains towards reducing the incidence of child marriage, one out of three child brides still lives in India."