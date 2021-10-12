Perrie Edwards showers love on new snaps of her baby, beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were blessed with a baby boy on 21st August this year

Perrie Edwards and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were blessed with a baby boy on 21st August this year

Perrie Edwards can't help but send her love after new snaps of her newborn son were shared by her beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Taking to Instagram, the Little Mix singer's boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared some adorable photos from a recent photoshoot.

In the black-and-white snaps, the shirtless footballer could be seen holding their adorable little son Axel, beaming with joy.

In one snap, he could be seen placing a loving kiss on their son's head, while in the other he looked down with an adoring gaze at the baby boy in his arms.

Perrie could not help but gush over her beau and her son as she commented on her baby daddy's post: "My boys," with a heart emoji.

Take a look:







