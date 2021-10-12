 
Tuesday October 12, 2021
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 12, 2021
Naimal Khawar Khan is giving fans a  sneak peek into  precious moments with her munchkin Mustafa.

Turning to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Naimal shared adorable selfies with her one-year-old, making fans gush over the duo's loved-up bond.

In the pictures, fans could spot Mustafa sitting on Naimal's lap, staring into the camera as Naimal took snaps.

In another photo, Mustafa was busy in his shenanigans while Naimal struggled to click on her phone camera. "My Little Man," the Anaa star captioned the photo.

Take a look:

Naimal Khawar Khan poses for adorable thread of photos with baby Mustafa


