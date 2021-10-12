David Beckham pays tribute to his daughter Harper and other inspirational women across the globe

David Beckham pens loving note for daughter Harper on Int. day of girl child

Former English footballer David Beckham took to his Instagram and penned down an emotional and heartwarming note for his daughter Harper on the International day of Girl Child.

Taking to his social media account, the famed football player paid tribute to his 10-year-old daughter and also praised other women, who work hard to raise awareness regarding gender disparity that girls suffer.

Beckham, 46, posted a photo of himself with Harper, which seem to be taken from the family album and wrote in the caption, “Today on #DayOfTheGirl, I’m celebrating all girls around the world who are breaking down barriers and working hard to make a positive change.”

"These girls make me so excited about the future ahead, and the inspiration my daughter Harper Seven has, because of their determination," he added.



In the shared picture, the athlete could be seen posing all smiles for the camera with his daughter. He could be seen wearing a white shirt, while Harper was dressed in a beautiful floral patterned outfit.

Moving on to the next picture, the father-daughter duo could also be seen posing with the England women's national football team. In the post, Beckham also mentioned Olympic gold medalist skateboarder Sky Brown, 13, tennis player Emma Raducanu, 18, singer Billie Eilish, 19, US National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, 23, activist Malala Yousafzai, 24, and actress Zendaya, 25.

Recently, David also praised Harper in her Judo kit after she won a silver medal in a Judo competition. He captioned the image, 'Silver medal Sunday my little judo star #HarperSeven.' Harper could be seen flaunting her smile as she posed against a wall with some art hanging in the background.







