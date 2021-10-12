Shaan’s revamped version of ‘Tanha Dil’ will focus on mental health 

Shaan says new version of iconic hit song ‘Tanha Dil’ can help people with mental health problems

As reported by the Times of India, Indian singer Shaan will release rendition of his popular pop song Tanha Dil on 27th October.

The song was first released in the year 2000 and soon became a hit. Moreover, the remake of the track will address the subject of mental health.

The 49-year-old shared, “Coincidentally, it’s happening 20 years after the first track. We have tried to deal with a delicate topic sensitively and I hope people, apart from enjoying the song, imbibe the message as well. Mental health is a long and hard condition to deal with but there always is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

The singer hopes the new version of his track makes people feel better.