Hania Aamir announces film 'Parde Mein Rehne Do': See First Look

Actor Hania Aamir has a big news for her fans.
After Parwaz Hai Junoon, the actress is making a comeback on silver screen with her first-ever Wajahat Rauf film.
"So excited to finally share this with all of you! What a wonderful experience filming this beautiful project with the most amazing people! Trailer coming soon," wrote Hania on her Instagram over the weekend.
She continued, "Presenting our film Parde Mein Rehne Do!"
The actor also shared the first-look of the film with her fans.
Take a look:
