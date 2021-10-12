Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for heartfelt birthday wishes, 'I do hold them close here'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who celebrated his 79th birthday on October, 11, took to his social media and expressed his gratitude for fans, who showered the actor with heartfelt wishes and love on his special day.

Known as the Shehenshah of Indian cinema, Big B received love and wishes from his industry peers, well-wishers, and his millions of fans from all over the globe. Being an avid social media user, the Piku actor took to his Instagram and thanked everyone for their greetings.

Sharing a picture of himself, which seems to be taken after a pooja ceremony on the occasion, he wrote, “my gratitude for the love you give me ... I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ...your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them , but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ...”





Sharing another picture from the same occasion on his Twitter space, the Badla star wrote, “T 4058 – it shall be impossible to fathom the love of the well wishers .. and harder still to respond to each individually .. but, here on this page my gracious thanks to all that have sent greetings .. My love..”

Big B, who has been ruling over the Indian cinema with his iconic style and super hit performances, has recently completed 52 years of his glorious career in the entertainment industry.

The Baghban actor received tons of wishes and love from fans on his special day. Family members including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda showered birthday love on the legendary star as well.





Big B's daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared a special for him on his birthday. Sharing a picture of the Aladin actor with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram, she wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-PaLOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND ." The duo looked absolutely adorable as they posed for the picture.