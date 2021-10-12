LSA 2021: Mira Sethi rebuffs criticism against female celebrities in a lengthy post

The stars’ outfits at the 20th Lux Style Awards has caused quite the stir on the social media, with many trolling them for their dressing. However, actor and writer Mira Sethi took to Instagram and addressed the criticism surrounding female artists’ dress choices.

The Chupke Chupke actor wrote, “It’s always fascinating to see trolls go nuts under photos of public-facing women in dresses or costumes or anything the trolls deem “vulgar.” Go home. I don’t dress for you, I don’t dress for anyone or anything other than my own sense of joy and play and expansion.”

She continued, “The men of this country are obsessed with policing women, constantly defining their ‘honour’ in relation to women’s bodies and clothing and appearance. It is a smallminded, decayed, hateful thing to do. You want to disempower us because a deep part of you is hurting and angry. I get it. It’s societal and it is ugly.”



Sethi added, “To the women who continue to secularize public spaces with their words and clothes and defiance: you inspire me. On the face of it, it looks merely glitzy and silly, but only those subjected to the heat of abuse know that simply by being - by asserting with our voices and bodies - we are clawing back space from rotten hierarchies of power and control.”



The internet trolls have been making fun of celebrities and criticizing them over their style ever since LSA concluded.