Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly give each other matching tattoos

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are giving each other twin tattoos.
The lovebirds, who recently took their romance up a notch at the British GQ Style cover shoot, also revealed that they inked each other.
Their matching tattoo reads “the darkest fairytale,” which “alludes back to one of the first text messages we ever sent each other.”
Both Megan and Kelly at first decided to get the tattoo placed on their inner arms. Later Kelly changed its position to his back so that the ink stands out on his otherwise elaborate collection.
