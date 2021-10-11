'Rashmi Rocket’: Taapsee Pannu's new film has a special place in her heart



Actress Taapsee Pannu opened up about her film Rashmi Rocket and why it holds special importance as she sat down for an interview with a publication.



Taapsee worked hard to maintain her health and physique for her role in the film.

In an interview with IANS , the Haseen Dilruba actress said, "I don't want to see myself competing with anyone and I try to maintain it like it is because I just feel that I just need to up my game.”

Taapsee added, "Every year whatever I perform I need to up it the next year. That has been the only thing that has put me in pressure... That pressure drives so it is a good pressure to have. That's the pressure I like today and that's the race like to run, where I am running solo. I am competing with my timing and not other competitors."

Rashmi Rocket is basically a sports drama which seemed to be very close to Taapsee’s heart.

The actress signed off by saying, "If not the character definitely the film is the closest than any film has been because I have never been attached to film from that level ... where you know the germ of an idea is presented and I kind of hand held it and gave it to someone else to develop because when I heard it I felt it deserves to be made into a film that our entire country sees.”