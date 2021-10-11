'It's time to party': Sajal Aly says after Yumna Zaidi wins 2 Lux Style Awards

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly is ecstatic for her fellow Yumna Zaidi after she bagged two Lux Style Awards.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress penned words of love and encouragement as she wrote "congratulations Yumna ab tou party banti hay yaar [now its time to party]".
It is pertinent to mention that Yumna owned the 20th Lux Style Awards with two wins in one night.
The Pyaar Ke Sadqay star did not only bag a critically-acclaimed award for Best Actor-female, but also proved to be fan-favourite with highest votes in the viewer's choice category.
Take a look:
Daughter Shweta Bachchan corrects Amitabh Bachchan as he gets his own age wrong in birthday post
Aryan Khan’s lawyer has filed the bail plea in the special NDPS court
Abhishek also turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from a beach in Dubai.
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to share a post that was seemingly directed to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is said to be very disturbed as he has been eating and sleeping less
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her perfect Saturday night