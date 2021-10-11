Vogue’s Rauda Mohammad spreads love over Mahira Khan’s GEO LSA 2021 look

Vogue fashion editor Rauda Mohammad fawns over Mahira Khan’s 2021 GEO LSA look on social media.
Rauda showered Mahira with love in the Instagram comments of her most recent upload.
She featured her excitement with a collection of heart-eyed emojis that have taken fans by storm.
Abhishek also turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos from a beach in Dubai.
Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to share a post that was seemingly directed to Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is said to be very disturbed as he has been eating and sleeping less
Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her perfect Saturday night
Sheheryar Munawar dances on 'Haye Dil' with Mahira Khan
Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected and he was sent to Arthur road jail