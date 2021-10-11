Nora Fatehi often shares reel videos on Instagram that go viral instantly

Nora Fatehi’s dance video in ‘Money Heist’ costume goes viral

Bollywood actress and dance sensation Nora Fatehi’s latest dance video in Money Heist costume has left her millions of fans swooning.



The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and shared her latest dance video.

In the video, Nora can be seen dancing her heart out on US singer Remy Ma’s song Conceited.

She posted the video with caption “Im conceited..I gotta reason” followed by fire and heart emoticons.

The video has garnered thousands of views within no time and it has gone viral on social media platforms.



On the work front, the actress was last seen in film Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Ammy Virk in the lead roles.