Salman Khan will resume the shooting for 'Tiger 3' a day later on Wednesday

Salman Khan will resume the shooting for 'Tiger 3' a day later on Wednesday

Katrina Kaif to resume ‘Tiger 3’ shooting in Mumbai from Tuesday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will resume shooting for her film Tiger 3, also starring superstar Salman Khan, in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 12.



According to a report by the Pinkvilla, the Sooryavanshi actor, who has returned to India from Austria earlier this month, will begin her shoot for Tiger 3 on Tuesday.

Salman Khan will resume the shooting for Tiger 3 a day later on Wednesday. He will begin shooting at Yash Raj Studios.

Katrina and Salman Khan had a hectic month-long shoot schedule in Russia, Turkey and Austria and they recently returned to India.

Khan returned to Mumbai on September 26 while Katrina arrived a couple of days later.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen next in film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar.

The film will be out on Diwali this year.