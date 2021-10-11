Mansha Pasha bashes trolls criticising female celebrities after LSA 2021

The 20th edition of Lux Style Awards finally ended on a good note. However, this time and again female celebrities had to bear the brunt of online criticism directed at their fashion choices, but Mansha Pasha is not taking any of it.
Mansha disgruntled turned to Twitter and asked why the participants are targeted for what they wear after every other award show.
The Laal Kabootar actor wrote, “Every award show ends with a slew of sermonizing comments under the photos of all female celebrities making character judgments about how good or bad she is based on her outfit. Honestly this is the real superficiality. Judging a [person's] inner nature based on an outfit choice.”
Adding to her thread, Mansha added, “If you think verbal abuse (well-intended or justified in your minds perhaps) makes you a good person, please check again.”
