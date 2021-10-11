Daughter Shweta Bachchan corrects Amitabh Bachchan as he gets his own age wrong in birthday post

Amitabh Bachchan marks 79th birthday with 'swag': Photo

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older as he celebrates his 79th birthday today (October 11). His fans and colleagues have flooded the Internet with heartiest wishes, posts and pictures to mark his big day.

To celebrate his special day, Big B, who is an avid social media user, took to his Instagram handle and gave his fans a quick glimpse of how he intends to welcome the new era of his life.

Sharing a collage of his stunning pictures, the Pink actor captioned the post, “Walking into the 80th.” In the shared picture, the star, who is known as the Shahenshah of Indian cinema, donned the casual look with perfection.





While fans flooded the comment section of his post with best wishes and love, the Piku actor’s daughter, author-entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan-Nanda reminded him that he was still a year short of the eighties. She took to the comments and quickly clarified, writing, “79th,” with a heart emoticon.

Shweta's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, commented a a high-five emoticon on her grand dad’s post. Bollywood star Ranveer Singh said, “Gangster.” Bhumi Pednekar also used the opportunity to wish the superstar. She wrote, “Swag. Happy birthday sir.”

Several other stars of the industry wished the legendary actor on social media. Actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and posted, “Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji.”

On the work front, the Badla superstar, who recently completed his 52 years in industry, has a number of films in the pipeline, including Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Nagraj Munjule's sports drama Jhund.