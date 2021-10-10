Winners of Prince William's Earthshot Awards to receive prizes from Kate Middleton, Emma Watson

The ceremony will be held on October 18, 2021

Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize last year to encourage the world’s greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth’s biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point.

The Duke of Cambridge recently announced the first-ever finalists for his Earthshot environmental prize.

According to reports, Kate Middleton and Emma Watson will announce winners of Earthshot Prize on October 18 during a ceremony.



Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the show would include performances from Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Lord KSI and Yemi Alade.



The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the “most prestigious environmental prize in history”, will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

