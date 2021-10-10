Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night is all about comfort: See post

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her perfect Saturday night

Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses from her perfect Saturday night

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night is all about comfort

Star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses from her Saturday night on social media.



While mostly Saturday is about partying Kareena Kapoor planned on staying in as she enjoyed a session of cartoons from the comfort of her home.





The Jab We Met actress was spotted spending quality time with her kids.

Kareena took to IG and gave insights into her weekend.

The actress is mom to 2 sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan who knows how to balance her career and family life perfectly.

On the work front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha lined up in her kitty.