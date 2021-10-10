Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Saturday night is all about comfort: See post

Star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared glimpses from her Saturday night on social media.
While mostly Saturday is about partying Kareena Kapoor planned on staying in as she enjoyed a session of cartoons from the comfort of her home.
The Jab We Met actress was spotted spending quality time with her kids.
Kareena took to IG and gave insights into her weekend.
The actress is mom to 2 sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan who knows how to balance her career and family life perfectly.
On the work front, Kareena has Laal Singh Chaddha lined up in her kitty.
'Love you precious,' says Noor Zafar
Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat perform to iconic songs
Mushka Kaleem, Sachal Afzal deliver ecstatic acceptance speeches
Asim Azhar, Meerub and Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gillani
Raj Babbar said, “As the world teaches his young boy thru wounds, am sure the fighter's son will definitely fight...
Ed-tech Byju's pulls down Shah Rukh Khan's featured ads after Aryan Khan's arrest