GEO LSA 2021: Watch Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar killing it on the dance floor

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar exuded won hearts at the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Joined by Ahmed Ali Butt, both Mahira and Sheheryar performed to Haye Dil Bechara on Saturday night. Sheheryar charmed the audience with her energetic movie while Mahira left audiences smitten as she channeled her girl-next-door avatar.

The performance began with Shehehryar dancing with Ahmed, who had a guitar in his hand. Only a few moments later, the stage was joined by Mahira who then receives applaud from the audience.

