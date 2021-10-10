Noor Zafar Khan shares first-ever photo with Sarah Khan's daughter

Actor Noor Zafar Khan is giving fans a glimpse of her time with newborn niece Alyana.

Born to parents Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir on Friday, the little munchkin has brought a wave of joy amongst both families.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, Noor shared the first-ever photo of the baby girl wrapped in a white sheet.

"her fav Khala already Love you precious," captioned Noor with a bunch of heart emoticons as she held Alyana in her arms.

