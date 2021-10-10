Aryan Khan drugs case: Byju's temporarily blocks ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the alleged drugs case has shocked the entire media and film industry. However, the drug trail has now started showing its effects on the King Khan’s brand endorsements.

According to latest report in Economic Times, the Bangalore based start-up, Byju’s has temporarily stopped all advertisements featuring Shah Rukh, amid the ongoing investigation against his son, Aryan.

The Dilwale actor, who is trying everything to get Aryan out of jail, is now facing consequences amid the arrest of his son in an alleged drug case.

The report further stated that despite several advance deals of an estimate of Rs 3crore to Rs 4crore annual fees with the star, the Ed-tech company has paused all of its SRK-related promotions after facing severe criticism and backlash on social media.

The Raees actor has been the brand ambassador of the educational start-up since 2017.

It was reported that the 23-year-old star kid was arrested last weekend (on October 2) during a raid by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at a cruise ship in Mumbai. While Aryan, along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, has been in judicial custody ever since, his bail plea was rejected yesterday and was sent to Mumbai’s Arthur road prison.