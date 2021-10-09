GEO LSA 2021: 20th anniversary of Lux Style Awards marked with special anthem

Pakistani superstars Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Meera, Resham and Ahsan Khan won the hearts as they performed at the stage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Lux Style Awards with a special anthem on Saturday.
The anthem, directed by Bilal Maqsood, was sung by Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Youngstunners and Natasha Baig.
Mahira, Mehwish, Meera, Resham and Ahsan Khan were also seen performing on the anthem.
The highly-anticipated Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 red carpet is being rolled out on Saturday night.
Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.
Pakistani star Amar Khan shows a peek into everything that goes down at the Lux Style Awards 2021
Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal wouldn't have been in 'Sardar Udham' if he had not done THIS movie
Faakhir said his mother would be laid to rest in Islamabad
Sarah Khan on Friday gave birth to her daughter
Geo LSA 2021: Celebrities like Ahmad Ali Butt, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar flock the rehearsals of the award show
Sonam Kapoor heads out for a dinner date with husband Anand Ahuja