 
Saturday October 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance

Resham performed on Farida Khanum’s ever-green songs, taking fans through her decades’ long journey as a legendary singer.
TV&Showbiz
Eleen Bukhari
October 09, 2021
Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance
Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance

Film and TV actress Resham paid a special tribute to famed Pakistani singer Farida Khanum at the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021.

Resham performed on Farida Khanum’s ever-green songs, taking fans through her decades’ long journey as a legendary singer.

The Lux Style Awards 2021 also honoured Farida Khanum with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.

Catch out exclusive glimpses of Resham’s performance at the LSAs below:


More From TV&Showbiz