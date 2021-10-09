Geo LSA 2021: Resham pays tribute to Farida Khanum in special performance

Film and TV actress Resham paid a special tribute to famed Pakistani singer Farida Khanum at the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021.
Resham performed on Farida Khanum’s ever-green songs, taking fans through her decades’ long journey as a legendary singer.
The Lux Style Awards 2021 also honoured Farida Khanum with a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony.
Catch out exclusive glimpses of Resham’s performance at the LSAs below:
