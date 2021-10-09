GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem looks drop dead gorgeous in fuchsia gown

Mushk Kaleem has proven yet again that she is the queen of the red carpet.
The model single-handedly owned the night at the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 being held in Karachi on Saturday.
Mushk looked jaw-dropping as she donned a fuchsia gown, featuring ruffles and a stunning train.
Soon after her pictures emerged, Twitterati went gaga over the model, with some fans even comparing her to a modern version of Barbie.
Check out Mushk Kaleem’s stunning red carpet look here:
Pakistani star Amar Khan shows a peek into everything that goes down at the Lux Style Awards 2021
Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal wouldn't have been in 'Sardar Udham' if he had not done THIS movie
Faakhir said his mother would be laid to rest in Islamabad
Sarah Khan on Friday gave birth to her daughter
Geo LSA 2021: Celebrities like Ahmad Ali Butt, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar flock the rehearsals of the award show
Sonam Kapoor heads out for a dinner date with husband Anand Ahuja