GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem looks drop dead gorgeous in fuchsia gown

GEO LSA 2021: Mushk Kaleem looks jaw-dropping in fuchsia gown

Mushk Kaleem has proven yet again that she is the queen of the red carpet.



The model single-handedly owned the night at the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 being held in Karachi on Saturday.

Mushk looked jaw-dropping as she donned a fuchsia gown, featuring ruffles and a stunning train.

Soon after her pictures emerged, Twitterati went gaga over the model, with some fans even comparing her to a modern version of Barbie.

Check out Mushk Kaleem’s stunning red carpet look here:



