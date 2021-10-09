Expert says Prince Harry is embarrassed after signing Netflix deal

Richard Eden, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor, said that Prince Harry is embarrassed after signing a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix.

According to UK's Daily Express, Eden, while talking to Palace Confidential suggested that bosses of Netflix are "horrified" by claims that the Duke only took the deal because he was "desperate for money".

"I think there is a fat chance of Harry and Meghan giving up their very lucrative Netflix deal. It was a Faustian pact," the journalist was quoted as saying.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were criticised for signing a deal with Netflix after the streaming giant's hit show The Crown was accused of wrongly depicting members of some royal family.

Harry and his wife settled in the United States after stepping down as senior royals to live a financially independent life.








