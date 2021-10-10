GEO LSA 2021: Full list of winners at 20th Lux Style Awards

It was a shiny night for the Pakistani celebrities as the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 announced the winners in various categories on Saturday.
Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.
Here is List of Winners at 20th Lux Style Awards
Best emerging Talent Music
Aziz Qazi
Best Music Video Director
Hamza Bin Tahir
Best Song
Teri Tasveer by Bayan
Best Singer
Abbas Ali khan
Special Award for female changemakers in the industry
Lux Changemakers Award
Haseena Moin
It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.
The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.
Best drama writer
Umera Ahmed -Alif
Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice
Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice
Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Best TV Serial
Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR
Best TV Director
Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay
Best Original Soundtrack
Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa
Best Emerging Talent
Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa
