From Yumna Zaidi to Danish Taimoor, check out the list of all the winners received accolades

GEO LSA 2021: Full list of winners at 20th Lux Style Awards

It was a shiny night for the Pakistani celebrities as the Geo Lux Style Awards 2021 announced the winners in various categories on Saturday.



Geo Entertainment is dominating the Lux Style Awards nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Here is List of Winners at 20th Lux Style Awards

Best emerging Talent Music

Aziz Qazi

Best Music Video Director

Hamza Bin Tahir

Best Song

Teri Tasveer by Bayan

Best Singer

Abbas Ali khan

Special Award for female changemakers in the industry

Lux Changemakers Award

Haseena Moin

It was presented for the first time ever to promote women empowerment.

The award was presented by Asima Haq from Unilever.

Best drama writer

Umera Ahmed -Alif

Best Actor (Female) Critics’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Female) Viewers’ Choice

Yumna Zaidi for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Critics’ Choice

Bilal Abbas for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Actor (Male) - Viewers’ Choice

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Best TV Serial

Ehd-e-Wafa - Momina Duraid and ISPR

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Pyaar Ke Sadqay

Best Original Soundtrack

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya, sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa

Best Emerging Talent

Adnan Samad Khan for Ehd-e-Wafa