Pakistani star Amar Khan shows a peek into everything that goes down at the Lux Style Awards 2021

Pakistani star Amar Khan shows a peek into everything that goes down at the Lux Style Awards 2021

Amar Khan shows off the backstage hustle at the 2021 GEO LSA

Pakistani star Amar Khan has taken fans backstage to the 2021 Lux Style Awards 2021. “where the magic happens.”

The star shared a small video clip of the entire process on Instagram Stories and even featured her personal makeup artist multitasking ahead of the big moment.

In the video, Amar pans a look backstage into the hustle with a makeup guard and a half done face of makeup while her artist chows down on a quick snack.

Check it out below:



