WACTH: Actress Sarah Khan shares first video of her baby

Celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir on Friday welcomed their first child.
The actress and her singer husband took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby daughter.
Hours later, Sarah Khan shared a video of her newborn daughter. The clip shared by the actress shows Falak Shabbir reciting azazn to the couple's first child.
Earlier, the Zindagi singer took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of the hand of the newborn and announced the good news of the baby's arrival.
He wrote “Rabi-Ul-Awal Mubarak. Jummah Mubarak. ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay. Shukar ALHAMDULILLAH.”
