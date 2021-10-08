LSA 2021: Celebrities over the moon as 20th show nears

LSA 2021: Celebrities like Ahmad Ali Butt, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar flock the rehearsals of the award show

LSA 2021: Celebrities like Ahmad Ali Butt, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar flock the rehearsals of the award show

With the Lux Style Awards 2021 set to roll out the red carpet on Saturday, rehearsals today are in full swing.

Major faces from the film, television, fashion and music industry such as Ahmad Ali Butt, Young Stunners and Asim Azhar could be seen at the event, preparing for the glamorous occasion and expressing their excitement.

Geo News is giving exclusive insight of all the exciting things taking place behind-the-scenes.

To cast your vote visit luxstyle.pk

Take a look:



















